Yummy Dosa opens second outlet in DG

"Yummy Dosa has been well received by the food lovers of Dubai.

Yummy Dosa has opened its second branch in Discovery Gardens. The restaurant offers distinctive varieties of dosas as well as Chinese and Italian dishes.

Commenting on the same, Jugal Parekh, managing director, said: “Yummy Dosa has been well received by the food lovers of Dubai. Our culinary journey began in the year 2008 when we opened our first restaurant in Mumbai. I came to Dubai in 2015 and by 2017 the first Yummy Dosa restaurant was launched in Karama. We take great pride in providing authentic desi Indian taste to all our customers.”

Founder Rajendra Prasad started the journey in 2008 with an outlet in Mumbai and extended to Dubai. The popular demand by food lovers helped him expand his offerings and provide a range of popular dishes that customers wanted.

Today, Yummy Dosa is recognised as a brand that stands for great quality and exceptional taste. Its menu includes Zini Dosa, Open Cheese Pizza Dosa and Alfredo Pasta.