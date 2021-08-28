Yummy Dosa opens second outlet in DG
"Yummy Dosa has been well received by the food lovers of Dubai.
Yummy Dosa has opened its second branch in Discovery Gardens. The restaurant offers distinctive varieties of dosas as well as Chinese and Italian dishes.
Commenting on the same, Jugal Parekh, managing director, said: “Yummy Dosa has been well received by the food lovers of Dubai. Our culinary journey began in the year 2008 when we opened our first restaurant in Mumbai. I came to Dubai in 2015 and by 2017 the first Yummy Dosa restaurant was launched in Karama. We take great pride in providing authentic desi Indian taste to all our customers.”
Founder Rajendra Prasad started the journey in 2008 with an outlet in Mumbai and extended to Dubai. The popular demand by food lovers helped him expand his offerings and provide a range of popular dishes that customers wanted.
Today, Yummy Dosa is recognised as a brand that stands for great quality and exceptional taste. Its menu includes Zini Dosa, Open Cheese Pizza Dosa and Alfredo Pasta.
-
KT Network
Charles & Keith unveils new Fall Collection
The eye-catching chain strap makes it the perfect versatile bag for the modern and fashion-forward women.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al-Futtaim Ikea unveils biggest home collection
"The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xpressions Style celebrates Emirati Women's Day
Xpressions Style makes sure that all the products sold under its... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Let your teeth shine
How Effective Is the Hollywood Smile Teeth Whitening READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh250,000 fine for schools violating...
Adek has conducted more than 200 compliance inspection visits to... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at regional...
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PIA starts flights to, from Ras Al Khaimah
The airline has been increasing operational capacity since entry... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
News
UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school