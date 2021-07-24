Xpressions Style now in BurJuman

The brand is a member of Al Safeer group of companies, which has strong foothold across various industries in the UAE, which come with a guarantee of being genuine and are value for money.

Xpressions Style, a lifestyle store retailing a range of product in categories including skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care products and fashion accessories, recently opened the doors to a new store in BurJuman, Dubai.

The new store of Xpressions Style pays distinct attention to the design, décor and other aesthetics. The brand continues to revamp and redesign its existing stores to deliver the best shopping experience. The stores follow all Covid-19 protocols to make shopping hassle-free for its customers.

Xpressions Style makes sure that all products sold under the brand are sourced directly from the authorised business partners. Catering to the current demands of customers, their brand Chrixtina Rocca has branched out to produce and distribute a selection of Covid-19 relief products under the name ‘Protect-Shield’. The brand now produces face masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectants.