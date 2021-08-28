Xpressions Style celebrates Emirati Women's Day

Xpressions Style makes sure that all the products sold under its brand are sourced directly from the authorized business partners with a guarantee of being genuine and providing value for money.

Xpressions Style celebrates and wishes everyone a Happy Emirati Women's Day. This year marks the sixth Emirati Women's Day celebration in the UAE, since its commencement in the year 2015.

To commemorate this occasion and celebrate the Women in UAE, Xpressions Style offers an additional 10 per cent discount for all women across the UAE. Customers can avail this discount in stores and on their website as well. Just log on to https://www.xpressionsstyle.com/ and start your SHOPPING SPREE!

Xpressions Style has been the one-stop destination for a broad range of product categories including skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care products, and fashion accessories.

Xpressions Style makes sure that all the products sold under its brand are sourced directly from the authorized business partners with a guarantee of being genuine and providing value for money. The brand is a member of the Al Safeer group of companies, which has a strong foothold across various industries in the UAE bringing top-quality products to their diverse audience.