Xiaomi lights up Dubai Frame to announce three new phones
The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in just 17 minutes.
At a drone show that lit the iconic Dubai Frame, Xiaomi announced the addition of three new smartphones to the Xiaomi 11 family of devices. These include the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro that are both designed to inspire creativity among users, and a refreshed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.
Xiaomi continues to revolutionise smartphone photography and videography by offering a slew of innovative ‘cinemagic’ filmmaking features in Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Xiaomi 11T Series’ industry-leading filmmaking technology is now available. Plus, the ultra-slim Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is perfect for users seeking a high-end smartphone with innovative features.
Xiaomi 11T Pro is the brand’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company’s proprietary 120 W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in just 17 minutes. It also features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, to power the AI features; a triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108 MP wide-angle, a 120° ultra-wide-angle lens; computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+ and more.
The Xiaomi 11T combines has one-click AI cinema modes to distil the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Night Time-Lapse, Magic Zoom, Audio Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click.
Its 6.67-inch 120 Hz flat Amoled display delivers HDR10+ with sharpness and clarity, over one billion colours, eye care features and up to 480 Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring that the slightest tap on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot even in a fleeting moment. It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a 5000mAh battery and that gets to 100 per cent in only 36 minutes.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE measures a mere 6.81 mm and 158 g. The design is further accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88 mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of colour.
-
KT Network
Huriya Private launches foundation
Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Honor hub now open in Dubai
The facility will be dedicated for the regional market to develop intelligent terminal product sales business.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Read the face behind the mask
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar is the chairman and managing director of Al... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Century Financial leadership granted the UAE...
Krishen is the visionary chairman and CEO of UAE-based Century... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19