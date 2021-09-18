Xiaomi lights up Dubai Frame to announce three new phones

The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in just 17 minutes.

At a drone show that lit the iconic Dubai Frame, Xiaomi announced the addition of three new smartphones to the Xiaomi 11 family of devices. These include the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro that are both designed to inspire creativity among users, and a refreshed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi continues to revolutionise smartphone photography and videography by offering a slew of innovative ‘cinemagic’ filmmaking features in Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Xiaomi 11T Series’ industry-leading filmmaking technology is now available. Plus, the ultra-slim Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is perfect for users seeking a high-end smartphone with innovative features.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is the brand’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company’s proprietary 120 W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in just 17 minutes. It also features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, to power the AI features; a triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108 MP wide-angle, a 120° ultra-wide-angle lens; computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+ and more.

The Xiaomi 11T combines has one-click AI cinema modes to distil the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Night Time-Lapse, Magic Zoom, Audio Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click.

Its 6.67-inch 120 Hz flat Amoled display delivers HDR10+ with sharpness and clarity, over one billion colours, eye care features and up to 480 Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring that the slightest tap on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot even in a fleeting moment. It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a 5000mAh battery and that gets to 100 per cent in only 36 minutes.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE measures a mere 6.81 mm and 158 g. The design is further accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88 mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of colour.