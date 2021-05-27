KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Xpressions Style to participate in Dubai Super Sale

Filed on May 27, 2021

The fashion accessories brand will be offering discounts up to 90 per cent across a range of products


Xpressions Style has announced its participation in the Dubai Super Sale being held from May 27 until May 29. The brand, a fashion accessories division under the Sharjah-based conglomerate Al Safeer Group of Companies, is offering huge discounts to customers on its product lines.

The massive three-day sale is inclusive of all cosmetics, perfumes, fashion accessories and Covid-19 safety products at a 25 per cent to 90 per cent discount.

One of the largest retail outlets in the UAE, Xpressions Style sells a varied range of products, in categories including skincare, cosmetics, personal care, fragrance, watches and fashion accessories. The discounts can be availed at all of their Dubai outlets.

They retail a number of high-end brands including Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry among others. Their brand Chrixtina Rocca has also branched out to produce and distribute a selection of Covid-19 products under the name Protect-Shield. It produces face masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectants.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210527&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529102&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 