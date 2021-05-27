- EVENTS
Xpressions Style to participate in Dubai Super Sale
The fashion accessories brand will be offering discounts up to 90 per cent across a range of products
Xpressions Style has announced its participation in the Dubai Super Sale being held from May 27 until May 29. The brand, a fashion accessories division under the Sharjah-based conglomerate Al Safeer Group of Companies, is offering huge discounts to customers on its product lines.
The massive three-day sale is inclusive of all cosmetics, perfumes, fashion accessories and Covid-19 safety products at a 25 per cent to 90 per cent discount.
One of the largest retail outlets in the UAE, Xpressions Style sells a varied range of products, in categories including skincare, cosmetics, personal care, fragrance, watches and fashion accessories. The discounts can be availed at all of their Dubai outlets.
They retail a number of high-end brands including Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry among others. Their brand Chrixtina Rocca has also branched out to produce and distribute a selection of Covid-19 products under the name Protect-Shield. It produces face masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectants.
