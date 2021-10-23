WUC receives logistics honour
The award ceremony acknowledges the future strategies of logistics and supply chain companies from around the region
Westford University College (WUC) received the ‘Education Provider of the Year in Logistics & Supply Chain Management — 2021’ award at the Logistics & Transport Awards 2021 held last month in Dubai.
The award ceremony acknowledges the future strategies of logistics and supply chain companies from around the region. The awards catered to individuals and companies from a variety of sectors — from transportation, cargo, and warehouses, to e-commerce, supply chain, and technology.
Hanil Das, executive director, Westford University College, said: “It’s a great honour to receive this award. We are the leading education provider in logistics in the region with over 1,000 students who graduated from Westford at the Master level programmes in logistics and supply chain.
We are also the pioneers in logistics training programmes in the UAE and Middle East with clients from government, semi-government and the private sector.”
