World’s first 3D and sustainable surface barrier from Dhofar

Dhofar Global’s market leading position and experience in delivering high-quality products and solutions to the sector was a key factor in our decision.

Dhofar Global, a leading supplier of health and hygiene products in the Middle East, has partnered with Virus Protect Services (VPS) Worldwide to introduce the Citrox Protect range of products to the region, an innovative cleaning and sanitisation brand designed to enhance health and safety in various facilities across sectors.

Considered as one of the world’s most powerful natural biocide and disinfectants, the innovative product range also brings the world’s first 3D microbiota surface barrier for a wide array of surfaces.

Citrox Protect products are made of natural and environment-friendly formulations which can be used both for daily sanitisation cleaning (multipurpose disinfectant spray) and also to seal and protect surfaces such as hard surfaces and textile sealants for up to six months (Citrox Protect Hard Surfaces and Textiles).

The products have been extensively tested to fight many types of bacteria such as gram-positive, gram-negative bacteria, as well as viruses, including SARS Cov2 coronavirus, as well as moulds, yeast, and fungi.

Chandan Singh, CEO at Dhofar Global, said: “While we are all excited about Expo 2020 Dubai in October, we believe Citrox Protect products that we are launching today in the Middle East markets, through our valuable partnership with VPS Worldwide, will play a critical role in protecting the health and safety of the business community.”

Peter Lawson, CEO at VPS Worldwide, remarked: “Collaborating with Dhofar Global enables us to reach out faster and more efficiently within the Middle East region. Dhofar Global’s market leading position and experience in delivering high-quality products and solutions to the sector was a key factor in our decision.”