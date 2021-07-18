Westford wins prestigious Btec International Institution of the Year Silver Awards 2021

The exceptional achievements of Westford University College were celebrated by its students, staff, alumni, and all other well-wishers as the college was awarded the prestigious Btec International Institution of the Year 2021 Silver Award.

Westford’s vocational and higher education excellence was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual Btec Awards hosted online on July 7 at 2 pm (BST). This award is of high standing as it is an international award and recognition awarded by UK's largest awarding body ie, Pearson regulated by Ofqual (England), SQA Accreditation (Scotland), CCEA Accreditation (Northern Ireland) and Qualifications Wales (Wales).

Hanil Das, co-founder and executive director, Westford University College said: “We are extremely glad to win the Silver BTEC Award Btec International Institution of the Year 2021. It is a proud moment for Westford that we have won at the 11th anniversary of Btec awards while Westford is also completing 11 years of operations and 11 years of partnership with Pearson with the achievement of around 2,000 Btec graduates. We dedicate this award to our Btec students who have achieved great success by demonstrating hard work and commitment during a time of unprecedented disruption. This is an extraordinary achievement, and we are thrilled to celebrate this prestigious recognition. A huge round of applause goes to Team Westford who delivered and provided a high-quality education from UK and prepared them to face bigger challenges in the industry.”

Nearly a million learners across the globe completed BTEC courses over the past year; the career-focused qualifications are a vital route for those pursuing careers in sectors such as IT, business, the creative industries, healthcare, engineering, construction and future industries. This is especially important in the current context as the UK responds to the global pandemic and looks to kickstart projects to speed economic recovery.