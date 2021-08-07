Violife's plant-based menu now in Dubai

Upfield’s award-winning vegan brand, Violife

Upfield, one of the world’s largest plant-based consumer products companies, announced its latest collaboration with the newly renovated Plantation Brasserie & Terrace at Sofitel Dubai Jumeriah Beach, where together, the two brands will launch a plant-based menu supported by

Upfield’s award-winning vegan brand, Violife.

Plantation Brasserie & Terrace offers a taste of modern French cuisine, under the direction of the acclaimed Chef Akil Ahmed. Chef Ahmed’s latest plant-based menu strikes a balance between his passion for creativity and innovation in gastronomy.

Reinier Weerman, General Manager Upfield North Africa and the Middle East, said: “With a continuous rise in preference for plant-based meals in the UAE, with one in two people in the UAE switching from dairy to plant-based and two in five diners opting for allergen-free dishes, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a luxury five-star hotel operation that understands the importance of clean, sustainable food and is just as passionate about delivering a world-class, tasty yet health-focused menu to its thousands of international guests per year.”

Supported by Violife, a range of award-winning vegan alternative to cheese products that are free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts and soya, some standouts on the new menu include pomegranate salad; quinoa and Violife feta cheese salad; The beyond burger; vegan meatball fricassée; and warm cherry clafoutis served with vanilla ice cream.

Chef Ahmed said: “What so many people don’t understand about plant-based cooking is that it’s not only the best thing you can do for your mind, body and spirit, but when it’s done correctly, it can take over the flavour profile of animal byproducts without customers missing anything.”