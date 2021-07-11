Vegan brand Violife debuts in the region
Health consciousness and environmental sustainability are becoming more fundamental for gastronomes
Upfield, one of the world’s largest plant-based consumer goods company, has launched its award-winning, 100 per cent vegan and allergen-free cheese brand Violife in the UAE.
In addition to Upfield’s current plant-based portfolio, Flora Plant Butter and Flora Plant Cream, the new Violife range of vegan alternatives to cheese specifically caters to the needs of those who want to cook plant-based recipes.
With more than 30 years of development and production experience, Violife is a global leader in vegan alternatives to cheese with a history of making vegan products since the 90s.
Reinier Weerman, general manager, Upfield North Africa and Middle East said, “There has been a progressive growth in the demand for plant-based foods in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE.
Health consciousness and environmental sustainability are becoming more fundamental for gastronomes. In response to this growing consumer demand, chefs have started to include dairy-free dishes in their menus, and Upfield is here to support them as they meet the evolving needs of their diners.
With the debut of Violife in the UAE, we are giving hospitality businesses and restaurants across the country the opportunity to introduce more vegan-friendly options that are not only delicious but attract a range of new customers exploring a plant-based lifestyle.”
