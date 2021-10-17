Vandana Jain bags world record for her culinary skills

Noted chef Vandana Jain has earned the renowned and top-notch recognition and achievement in the World Book of Records as the ‘Highest Innovator and Creator of 3,800+ vegetarian recipes in 86 courses within seven global cuisines by a single Indian woman’.

Her 21 years of hard work, commitment and consistency in the field of culinary arts is the result of her utmost honorable accreditation.

Vipul, former Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, currently looking after Gulf at Indian Foreign Ministry, and Dr Jitendra Matlani, Dubai vice-president World Book of Records London (UK), bestowed the certificate in presence of Santosh Shukla and the CEO of World Book of Records London who congratulated Jain on her achievement.

Jain has also been conferred the prestigious 10-year Golden Visa for 10 years under the category of Creative (Talent) People of Dubai. Conferred by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), this certificate of accreditation to Ms Vandana, recognizing her commendable talent and creativity in the culinary field.

Jain is a torchbearer, connoisseur chef, entrepreneur and an instrumental leader in the field of cooking all over GCC, popularising and amplifying the universality of international vegetarian/vegan cuisine specially Indian and its literature in Middle East region and East Africa since 21 years. She portrays culinary arts in very a meticulous way by publishing cookbooks in English and Arabic, being a trendsetter recipe writer, a renowned celebrity chef, culinary consultant, a trailblazer mentor, celebrity judge, cooking show presenter in TV, radio and road shows and conducting online and offline cooking and baking classes to educate the Emiratis, Africans, Australians, British as well all other International diasporas to know more about healthy vegetarian and vegan well-being and lifestyle.

The author of six books, Jain has won two World Cook Book Awards and Best Indian Cuisine Book by Gourmand World Cook Book of Days in Paris in 2013 and 2021 respectively. She was also honoured with the prestigious Emirate women Awards in year 2020, having received 64 awards in total!