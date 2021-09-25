Vandana Jain awarded with Golden Visa

Jain is also the recipient of 64 national and state awards.

Connoisseur chef and entrepreneur, Vandana Jain has been conferred the prestigious Golden Visa for 10 years under the category of Creative (Talent) people of Dubai who has contributed marvellously towards the field of culinary arts across the globe.

The Dubai Ministry of Culture and Art — Dubai Government has conferred the Certificate of Accreditation to Ms Vandana, recognising her commendable talent and creativity in the culinary field and recommended her respectively for the Golden Visa.

Jain has won two Gourmand World Cookbooks Award-Best in World (known as Oscars in the world of cookbooks) for her cookbooks, representing UAE and bringing pride to the UAE. Jain is also the recipient of 64 national and state awards.