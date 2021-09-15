Unique World Education proves to be prime exam prep centre in the UAE

The centre’s students have produced excellent results in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) final examinations

Unique World Education (UWE), the UAE’s Top-Rated exam preparation Centre, keeps its standards high proving to be the best in creating the highest track of toppers produced in a year among any institute in the UAE.

As education was going through a phase of drastic change during the pandemic, UWE has played a vital role in inspiring, shaping and encouraging young minds to transform to their best, which in turn lead towards recreating history in results.

UWE proudly presents the batch of 2020-2021’s CBSE grades 10 and 12 results:

Grade 12 results

- UWE has the highest number of grade 12 school toppers than any institute in the UAE

- UWE helped to transform grade 12 students, giving magnificent results of ‘10 school toppers’ for batch 2020-2021.

- 27 students scored more than 95 per cent.

- 41 out of 55 students scored more than 90 per cent.

Megha Biju — Our Own English High School Girls, Sharjah — 98%

Alex Moby Philip —Our Own English High School, Sharjah — 98%

Jishnu Dinesh — Our Own Indian School Boys, Dubai — 97%

Vaibhav Mall — Our Own Indian School, Dubai — 97%

Muhammed Zidan — Sharjah Indian School — 97%

Zaha Shamseer — St. Josephs School, Abu Dhabi — 96%

Amitha Minesh — The Millennium School, Dubai—96%

Abhishek Chandran — Indian High School, Dubai — 96%

Aniqah Inas — Our Own English High School Girls, Dubai — 95%

Sana Anas — International Indian School, Ajman — 95%

Grade 10 Results

- 12 students of Grade 10 have broken the highest records of Toppers at their Respective schools.

- 16 out of 46 Students scored more than 95 per cent.

- 24 out of 46 Students scored more than 90 per cent.

Raisa Anvar Raseena — Our Own English High School Girls, Sharjah — 98%

Madhav Binu — Our Own Indian School Boys, Dubai — 97%

Jorjina Mary Thomas — Indian High School, Dubai — 97%

Ethan Boni Thomas — Our Own English High School, Sharjah — 97%

Jeeva Mariam Johnson — Emirates Future International Academy — 97%

Aysha Afreen Rafeek — Delhi Private School, Sharjah — 96%

Alda Nashif — Gulf Indian High School — 96%

Usaid Ameenuddin — Our Own English High School, Boys — Al Warqa — 95%

Annet Cecil Thomas — Our Own English High School Girls, Sharjah — 95%

Anagha Shajilal — Emirates Future International Academy — 95%

Diya Ann Deepu — Bhavans School Abudhabi — 95%

Srihari Pillai — Abu Dhabi Indian School — Muroor — 95%

UWE programmes include:

1. NEET Preparation — one year, two years and crash courses

2. IIT-JEE Preparation — one year, two years and crash courses

3. KEAM Preparation — one year, two years and crash courses

4. CBSE Support Class — From Grade 8 to 12

5. Foundation Course for JEE and NEET — Grades 8, 9 and 10

Scholarships and concessions in fees are available to high-calibre students in the UAE.

For more information, call

Dubai — Al Karama: 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825

Dubai — Al Qusais: 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825

Abu Dhabi — Hamdan Street: 02 627 8480; 056 233 8977

or visit www.uniqueworldedu.com.