Union Coop now open in Jumeirah 1
The new branch, which occupies a strategic location, aims to be a family destination for residents and visitors of Jumeirah and the surrounding areas.
Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE, has opened its 23rd branch in the Jumeirah 1 area at a cost of Dh42 million, as part of its expansion plans. The new branch, which occupies a strategic location, aims to be a family destination for residents and visitors of Jumeirah and the surrounding areas.
Along with the launch of the new branch, a special promotional campaign was also launched, with discounts of up to 75 per cent on various categories of products.
The new branch was inaugurated by Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, in the presence of Ali Bin Abdullah Al Shafar, chairman of Al Shafar Investment Group, and department directors, managers and employees of Union Coop, along with a number of officials and suppliers, in addition to shoppers.
Al Falasi stressed that the opening of the new branches sequentially and according to well-thought-out plans is strong evidence of Union Coop’s commitment to finding diversified family shopping destinations designed in line with the best international standards and practices and meets the needs of shoppers from all social groups. He also highlighted that this expansion is in line with the rapid development of the retail sector in the country.
