Union Coop inaugurates new branch at Al Barsha South

Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE, has opened its 22nd hypermarket branch in Al Barsha South, at a cost of Dh60 million, with an area of 232,000 sq ft.

The latest centre was inaugurated by the chairman of Union Coop, Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, with Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop.

Al Shamsi confirmed that the opening of the new centre came in line with the development witnessed by the retail sector in the country, and in light of the rapid recovery of the local economy from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that Union Coop has ambitious strategies to develop its business by adopting a flexible shopping system in its operations, which makes all food and consumer products accessible to all consumers, either through its centres and branches located in Dubai or shopping through the Union Coop online store.

Al Falasi said that with the opening of the new Al Barsha branch, the number of Union Coop branches has increased to 22, strategically spread throughout Dubai, noting that during its construction, the new centre took into account the application of the best engineering standards and international architectural designs.