Union Coop assures price stability
Union Coop have fixed prices in all the branches to which it belongs.
Huda Salem Saif, senior communication section manager at Union Coop, confirmed that Union Coop, which is the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, was and still is a distinguished choice for consumers to shop for food and basic products, due to its good prices and people’s confidence in the quality and safety of goods and products it offers, noting that the rumour of prices in cooperatives in general being high is not true, but if there is a difference in prices between other shopping outlets and cooperatives, it is due to the intensity of competition that has begun to increase in retail trade on a large scale to attract customers.
Therefore, the offers are varied, different and specific and selected in each outlet, confirming that the goods produced by Union Coop have fixed prices in all the branches to which it belongs.
She also indicated that Union Coop has proven its ability to maintain the level of prices in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, through its contribution to limiting the rise in consumer prices and resisting the increasing trends of price hikes and being satisfied with an acceptable profit margin, to support the national efforts to combat the pandemic that swept the whole world.
She pointed out that Union Coop’s method is different in promoting products and goods, and provides shoppers with loyalty points through the ‘Tamayaz’ programme, in addition to constantly educating shoppers to develop purchasing patterns, as well as service objectives that are considered part of the societal goals, which are carried out in the field of humanitarian and social services.
