UAQ Coop announces 370,000 additional, extended share offering
Subscription will be made through ‘AAFAQ Islamic Finance’ at the headquarters of the Al Arabi Cultural Sports Club in Umm Al Quwain.
Umm Al Quwain Coop recently announced the additional/extended share offering on 370,399 shares, intending to increase the volume of investment in retail trade, until September 21 for Emiratis holding passports of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Subscription will be made through ‘AAFAQ Islamic Finance’ at the headquarters of the Al Arabi Cultural Sports Club in Umm Al Quwain.
Nasser Al-Talai, chairman of the board of directors, Umm Al Quwain Coop, said: “The additional/extended share offering aims to raise the capital to operate the residential commercial center, which contains a hypermarket (Coop), shops and apartments with all services and recreational facilities, per the provisions of the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society’s by law and its articles of association, and the management and operation contract with Union Coop.
Talai pointed out that the additional/extended share offering will increase the capital, which will contribute to maximising benefits, in addition to providing support to the social sector to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, pointing out that the total amount of the capital will reach more than Dh50 million after completion.
-
KT Network
UAQ Coop announces 370,000 additional, extended...
Subscription will be made through ‘AAFAQ Islamic Finance’ ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds: Book in advance to enjoy ...
To ease the payment process, the brand has also enabled an online... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xiaomi lights up Dubai Frame to announce three...
The industry-leading technology will enable a 100 per cent charge in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Huriya Private launches foundation
Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs.
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19