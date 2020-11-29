Two more Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain City have implemented InterSystems TrakCare

The Electronic Medical Record system will enable Mediclinic Airport Road and Mediclinic Al Jowhara hospitals to address evolving healthcare needs

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, announced that the Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital in Abu Dhabi and Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital in Al Ain, have implemented InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system. The latest implementation at Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital marks the 18th go-live of TrakCare across the Mediclinic network of hospitals and clinics in the UAE.



Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital is a Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited facility that offers high standards of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services, delivered by a highly qualified team of medical experts. The hospital offers a range of inpatient and outpatient services, including a 24-hour emergency department. Further, the construction of a significant new extension, more than double the size of the existing hospital, will include a Comprehensive Cancer Center (radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and chemotherapy in partnership with Hirslanden in Switzerland and Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai), as well as upgraded maternity, NICU and pediatric facilities and services and an upgraded pharmacy.



Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital is a premium healthcare facility featuring a broad range of services, located in the heart of the Civic Center district of Al Ain. With a full spectrum of medical and surgical specialties, Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital is equipped to accommodate the needs of every patient. Central to its service offerings is a focus on maternal and child health, providing the latest in obstetric and pediatric care. Al Jowhara houses an emergency department, a pharmacy, a laboratory and a fully equipped radiology unit operating round-the-clock.

Mediclinic Middle East (MCME), one of the largest private healthcare groups in the UAE, is on schedule to deploy TrakCare across all its hospitals and clinics in the UAE.



TrakCare enables the group's care providers to have a holistic view of each patient's clinical, administrative, and financial information at any given time. The EMR system supports MCME medical staff in their decision-making, while creating more opportunities to offer patients an enhanced experience and seamless care journey as they spend less time waiting and avoid unnecessary tests.



The advanced interoperability that TrakCare provides enables Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital in Abu Dhabi and Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital in Al Ain city to exchange data with Malaffi. This capability also extends to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital which is now able to exchange data with Nabidh. Malaffi and Nabidh are unified health information exchange platforms that enable healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals and government authorities across the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, to access and share patients' medical information in order to deliver better healthcare quality and enhance patient safety and overall health outcomes.



"At Mediclinic, we are committed to offering the most comprehensive and evidence-based patient care, delivered in a compassionate manner. Technology innovations empower and enable us to achieve these objectives efficiently to exceed our patients' expectations," said Augustine Amusu, Chief Information Officer at Mediclinic Middle East. "The implementations of TrakCare at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital and Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital bring us closer to our digital transformation goals across the network."



"In the UAE and around the world, InterSystems is working closely with its clients to align with their digital transformation goals in order to support world-class care delivery. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been responding to our clients' needs in a timely manner. The latest TrakCare deployment at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital and Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital is a testament to the dedication of both Mediclinic and InterSystems teams," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.

TrakCare with its unified clinical and revenue cycle management capabilities enables hospitals around the world to achieve their clinical and financial goals.



InterSystems has received Customers' Choice awards in 2019 and 2020 from Gartner and Best in KLAS awards from the leading healthcare IT analyst firm KLAS, respectively. InterSystems was also named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS).