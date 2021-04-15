Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this Ramadan  

Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety advocate, has reminded the heavy-duty truck driver community to be extra safe during this Holy month of Ramadan.

Every year, a few days before Ramadan, Tristar implements a special training programme for drivers who are fasting. The training programme covers sleep management, physical wellness and proper food diet. These activities prepare the drivers to be able to perform their task while transporting dangerous goods and flammable products during the daytime. Tristar's road transport customers are both international and national oil companies.

"During the month of Ramadan, there tends to be higher rates of road incidents especially during sunset, and so all truck drivers have been urged to pay extra attention to the road for both their and others' safety," explained M.S. Sridhar, HSEQ Manager at Tristar Group.

He shares these tips with all fasting drivers.

Follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures set by government authorities

Apply Defensive Driving Course (DDC) techniques

Ensure enough rest and sleep to avoid fatigue

Travel as early as possible and avoid driving during sunset

Eat healthy food during Iftar and during Suhoor to ensure your body is getting the right nutrients

Take a 15-minute break after driving for two continuous hours

Pay extra attention while driving near mosques

Sridhar adds: "At Tristar, we are also using high-end technology to avoid accidents due to fatigue. We have fit 50 vehicles with a driver fatigue management system, which is equipped with an in-cab sensor to monitor eye, face and head position to determine whether a driver is fatigued or distracted. When a driver closes his eyes for at least 1.5 seconds, which is considered a 'microsleep', the driver's seat then vibrates to keep him awake. At the same time, a notification with video capture of the driver's microsleep is sent to the Journey Management Control Room where a team member will call the driver at his designated rest stop to advise him to take enough rest and then continue the journey once the driver has rested and is fully alert to continue on the journey."