- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this Ramadan
Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety advocate, has reminded the heavy-duty truck driver community to be extra safe during this Holy month of Ramadan.
Every year, a few days before Ramadan, Tristar implements a special training programme for drivers who are fasting. The training programme covers sleep management, physical wellness and proper food diet. These activities prepare the drivers to be able to perform their task while transporting dangerous goods and flammable products during the daytime. Tristar's road transport customers are both international and national oil companies.
"During the month of Ramadan, there tends to be higher rates of road incidents especially during sunset, and so all truck drivers have been urged to pay extra attention to the road for both their and others' safety," explained M.S. Sridhar, HSEQ Manager at Tristar Group.
He shares these tips with all fasting drivers.
Follow all Covid-19 precautionary measures set by government authorities
Apply Defensive Driving Course (DDC) techniques
Ensure enough rest and sleep to avoid fatigue
Travel as early as possible and avoid driving during sunset
Eat healthy food during Iftar and during Suhoor to ensure your body is getting the right nutrients
Take a 15-minute break after driving for two continuous hours
Pay extra attention while driving near mosques
Sridhar adds: "At Tristar, we are also using high-end technology to avoid accidents due to fatigue. We have fit 50 vehicles with a driver fatigue management system, which is equipped with an in-cab sensor to monitor eye, face and head position to determine whether a driver is fatigued or distracted. When a driver closes his eyes for at least 1.5 seconds, which is considered a 'microsleep', the driver's seat then vibrates to keep him awake. At the same time, a notification with video capture of the driver's microsleep is sent to the Journey Management Control Room where a team member will call the driver at his designated rest stop to advise him to take enough rest and then continue the journey once the driver has rested and is fully alert to continue on the journey."
-
KT Network
Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this...
Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Castrol Lubricants sweeps three awards in Dubai...
Castrol Lubricants in the Middle East nagged three bronze medals in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Insurance is important and imperative
The current Covid-19 global pandemic has reiterated the significance... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Car, gold, diamonds and more! Send and win at...
UAE's favourite money exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange, has announced... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch