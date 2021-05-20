Towards a greener future

Green Land Recycling promises to lead the UAE on the path to a more sustainable future

Green Land Recycling LLC, with over a decade of experience in the recycling industry, aspires to work for a sustainable UAE by providing a diverse range of recycling services, a solution to the UAE's growing waste concern. It develops end-to-end waste recycling management solutions that are not only tailored to meet the client's need, but also to promote a circular economy.

Green Land Recycling LLC supports businesses and communities in the recycling and disposal of environmentally harmful waste such as e-wastes, batteries, cables, and special wastes such as cosmetics, expired, low-shelf life and counterfeit goods. It also has a proficient team that handles information technology asset disposition (Itad) services including data wiping, degaussing, hardware destruction, refurbishments, all while adhering to international standards of data protection, besides being authorised to issue waste destruction and recycling certificates.

According to a report released by the Eco-Waste Conference, the UAE produced about 29 million tonnes of garbage in 2017 of which a mere 15-20 per cent of this was recycled. Over the last decade, the amount of waste generated in the UAE has risen due to population growth and economic activities, a major portion of which is dumped into landfills. The decaying of waste in landfills leads to emission of greenhouse gases, resulting in the deterioration of environmental health quality.

The UAE's manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly. The process of extracting raw materials and converting them into finished products consumes a significant amount of energy. Production of goods from recycled materials on the other hand, will help to reduce the unnecessary extinction of raw materials, which serves as a catalyst for many industries. And this is what they aim for: "To improve the quality of life and safeguard the planet for future generations."

