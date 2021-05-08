TOMS celebrates 15 years with new impact strategy and earth-friendly shoe drive

Toms, the original 'One for One' company, is marking its 15th anniversary with the introduction of a new global impact strategy and a shoe recycling event at its flagship store in Dubai Mall.

Since 2006, TOMS has impacted over 100 million lives giving shoes, sight, safe water and impact grants, learning and listening along the way. TOMS remains grounded in its mission to use business to improve lives. After diligent research and evaluation of its giving, TOMS has implemented a new impact strategy. Swapping out its original 'One for One' shoe giving model, the brand now commits to supporting global grassroots efforts that help lay the groundwork to create equity for all people.

While social impact is a focus, the B-Corp certified brand continues to fuse profit and purpose by taking care of the place its community members call home, planet earth. With the belief that sustainability is a collective responsibility, TOMS continues to take a holistic approach with ethical and eco-conscious practices throughout the business. Through new and existing product offerings, processes, packaging and vendors, the brand works to make choices that benefit the customer, employees and planet. In the context of these efforts, and to celebrate its 15-year legacy, TOMS ME organised an earth-friendly shoe drive at its flagship store in Dubai Mall. Over 100 customers brought their pre-owned shoes to the event, for them to be recycled into secondary raw materials by processing company SOEX.

"TOMS has always been in business to improve lives, but we also know that we need to take good care of the place we all call home. Initiatives like this event connect us further to our purpose, both through social and environmental impact, so together, with the help of our community we can continue to make a positive change.," said Amy Smith, chief strategy & impact officer at TOMS.

"At Apparel Group, we put our maximum effort towards ensuring that all our brands are prioritising environmentally-friendly innovations. TOM's sustainability drive is in line with our objective to drive sustainable business best practices, such as sourcing greener packaging to reduce carbon footprint. At the event, we are celebrating TOM's and 15 years of its efforts to preserve our environment and give back to our community by using earth-friendly materials and processes." Sima Ved, chairwoman, Apparel Group.