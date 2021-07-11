- EVENTS
Timeless innovation
Give yourself the gift of time with a premier timepiece from Citizen Watches
2021 brings the beginning of a new era and perhaps a new watch to adorn your wrist. These essential instruments have stood the test of time, remaining luxe and elegant while giving their wearers character. Break through the enervation with avant-garde Citizen Watches for every personality.
After 103 years of fostering excellence, creativity and a global mindset, Citizen Watches has augmented the everyday lives of its patrons. With a promise of continuous original innovation, Citizen takes the responsibility to cultivate a culture of positive change through the perfected craft of Horlogerie. Citizen has pioneered a revolutionary light-powered technology, Eco-Drive, from as early as 1976. It absorbs energy from almost any light source and converts it into electrical power, an invention that changed the face of wristwatch technology. This was especially handy as it eliminated any dependence on batteries, paving the path for hassle-free timekeeping and popularising Citizen Watches and positioning it as a user-friendly timepiece manufacturer. The Eco-Drive movement also comes with built-in 'Insufficient Charge Warning Function' and 'Overcharge Prevention Function'.
The traveller's pal
The Citizen Promaster Global Radio Controlled JY8085-81E is the newest edition in the Promaster Skyhawk A-T collection, priding itself on steadfast precision. It is equipped with the Eco-Drive technology and it also comes with three and a half years charge held in reserve even without exposure to light. Fancy a plunge in the pool or catching some waves at the beach? Dive in with the Promaster Skyhawk on as it is also water resistant up to 200 metres.
Displaying time for up to 43 cities worldwide, it possesses world time function and a rugged stainless steel exterior with black ion plating construction, a solid and dependable timepiece designed for the seasoned traveller. It is equipped with a detailed chronograph accurate to within 1/100 second up to 24 hours, reliable to a tee. It features a perpetual calendar, dual time, alarms, countdown timer, digital backlight and UTC displays, power reserve and pilot's rotating slide rule bezel. With its sleek onyx-toned band, stainless steel case, black dial with motifs, sapphire crystal glass, bright orange details and black bezel, it is dynamic and visually appealing, the embodiment of class. The watch comes with a three-year regional warranty plus a one-year international warranty. Citizen is redefining atomic timekeeping with this turbine inspired bold and powerful timepiece.
For more information please visit : https://citizen-me.com/
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.