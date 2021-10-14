Three ways to prevent burnout and thrive long term, as per Muhammad Al Naqbi
Everyone has experienced burnout at some point, and you can attest to how exhausting and frustrating it can get. Burnout often results from fatigue and prolonged stress. According to Muhammad Al Naqbi, work and life pressures lead to burnout, especially in the now fast-paced world.
To achieve your goals, you need to find a way around burnout. Al Naqbi recommends recognising when you are experiencing burnout and addressing it accordingly. Some ways to deal with burnout include asking for help and allowing yourself to control only what you can. Al Naqbi explains that most people fail to protect their energies, which allows negative thoughts to roam freely.
More than dealing with burnout, Al Naqbi prefers preventing it altogether. Here are three ways to avoid burnout and thrive in the long term.
Take regular breaks
Understandably, workloads can be overwhelming, leaving you tied to your workstation all day. However, this quickly turns into fatigue. Al Naqbi explains that your mind and body need breaks to repair themselves. Regular intervals also help with your focus and performance. Therefore, schedule short, frequent breaks throughout your workday to prevent caving to the weight of responsibility.
Plan your time
Time management is a weakness for many people. Having a precise itinerary can help you avoid feeling stuck doing things over and over again. Al Naqbi says that you don’t need to plan every little thing in your day, but having a clear routine can help you avoid stress and pressure. Organising your time also keeps you time-conscious, ensuring you don’t spend too much time on one task.
Write down your priority list
Whether long-term or short-term, organise your to-do list in order of priority. Al Naqbi says that many people experience burnout because they don’t prioritise their tasks. When you spend your time focused on the wrong thing, you have little energy left to work on the important stuff.
And the rest is over to you. Al Naqbi notes that preventing burnout is easier than dealing with the aftermath; prevention is better than the cure after all.
-
KT Network
RawGear's rise to the world's most fashionable...
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant challenges... READ MORE
-
KT Network
DED honours Life Pharmacy as largest pharmacy...
The serial opening of 10 branches in a single day by Life Pharmacy... READ MORE
-
KT Network
G7 CR Technologies to launch STAB programme for...
G7 CR Technologies MEA LLC- the leading cloud managed service... READ MORE
-
KT Network
SUITABLEE | Three ways to prime your business for ...
Success relies on growth. Putting your business on a trajectory for... READ MORE
-
News
UAE wins membership on UNHRC for third time in...
Country elected to membership after obtaining 180 votes from Asia-... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai to host 'Space Week' from Oct 17
UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri, Noura Al-Matroushi among stellar... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Waterfall, gardens: 8 things you must check out...
An insider's guide: These are the top spots at the mega fair to just... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE board exams to be offline, dates to release...
First-term examinations for grade 10, 12, to be conducted November-... READ MORE
Business
Dubai: 130 wasl units gone in just 45 minutes
13 October 2021
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university