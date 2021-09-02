The youngest digital entrepreneur excited to grow firm E-Plug Media

At 18 years, Pratam Singh has already proven his expertise in the digital marketing niche as the gen-next entrepreneur in Dubai

There are a lot of individuals who love dreaming about what they wish to achieve in life, while a few others believe in taking every action and putting every effort to turn their dreams into a reality. Unfortunately, not many have been able to place themselves in the latter category of action-takers. However, those who have done it have proved that success can be achieved by everyone and anyone, and factors like age have nothing to do with it. The digital marketing world is filled with many such young talented beings, out of which some go ahead in creating milestones in their careers, inspiring many others. Doing exactly that is yet another young digital marketing expert and entrepreneur named Pratham Singh.

Who is Pratham Singh, you wonder? Well, this Indian talent has been trying to make his mark not just in India but also in Dubai, the UAE. "Seeing how the digital world flourished over the years and noticing the potential of the industry for constant growth motivated me to be a part of the same. So, fearlessly, I jumped into it and today can see my dreams turning into reality," said the 18-year-old digital marketing expert.

Singh has been garnering more headlines recently, for he is looking forward to taking over Dubai's digital space with his new venture called E-Plug Media. The company has been founded by him with the aim to provide the best digital marketing services with fast delivery. In a very short span of time, Singh has been able to earn celebrity clients as well, something others of his age are still finding it difficult. This has made him their favourite digital expert.

Interestingly, Singh began his journey at only 15 years of age and today, at 18 years, as a teenager, he has proved that age is just a number and a person who is determined to achieve success can be stopped by none.

With his new venture, E-Plug Media in Dubai, Singh looks excited to utilise and optimise every opportunity of the social media world and offer clients top-notch digital marketing services.