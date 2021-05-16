- EVENTS
The standard for Indian cuisine has been raised
The moment is here to indulge in the most luscious Modern Indian Cuisine in town at FiLLi Café's newest branch at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah
This holy and blessed month of Ramadan had FiLLi Select extend its aroma across borders. On Tuesday, May 4, the crowd at Al Zahia City Centre witnessed Dr Mufti Ismail Menk, one of the most significant global Islamic scholars and motivational speakers inaugurate a sparkling new branch of FiLLi Select.
For its very first time at a City Centre Mall by Majid Al Futtaim, FiLLi Select premiered itself in the emirate of Sharjah in the esteemed presence of Rafih FiLLi, founder and CEO at FiLLi Group accompanied by the senior management and many FiLLi enthusiasts. The group plans to widen the circle of FiLLi Select with seven new branches and fill out more spaces in the UAE by the year 2022.
Modern Indian cuisine is strongly influenced by a fusion of Indian and International recipes. The spread at this casual dine-in restaurant brings an intricate and delightful modern Indian palette of flavours to the Al Zahia community. Serving an exceptional à la carte menu, Select ensures to deliver a good value proposition to its customers. Dine-in at Select and experience an extravagant burst of North Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine flavours surrounded by breath-taking interiors.
Find FiLLi Select on the ground floor of Al Zahia City Centre and in the vicinity of Carrefour to embrace scrumptious slow-cooked tandoor graciously infused with hand-picked spices, amuse your sweet tooth with the most irresistible Zafran Milk Cake, a super moist slice of cake capped with some thick and mushy cream and finally drenched in rich and creamy saffron milk tempered to perfection.
Enjoy a good meal of even greater value with friends and family at this brand-new branch of FiLLi Select every day from 10 am to 12 am.
To order the mouth-watering Filli Select menu online, visit www.filliselect.com.
KT Network
