The Health Bank launches diabetes management programme

Following a successful pilot programme earlier this year, The Health Bank (THB) has announced the launch of the Diabetes Connected Care programme. The programme, available to all individuals in the UAE living with a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis, supports the day-to-day management of diabetes, and related complications.

The Connected Care programme manages individuals at every stage of diabetes and, in some cases, programme intervention can delay the progression of the disease if the patient successfully engages during prediabetic or early-stage diabetes.

Zarmina Jafar, THB co-founder and strategy director, said: "Quite often, a diagnosis of diabetes can be overwhelming, and the issue can be compounded when tasked to adhere to a care plan and manage a busy lifestyle. Lack of knowledge, understanding and motivation can greatly affect how well the condition is managed and can increase the severity and reduce the overall quality of life. By combining personalised care and using innovative remote monitoring devices, we aim to effectively manage diabetes, and prevent complication".

THB Global aim to roll the programme out across the region to create a meaningful impact on the growing global epidemic of diabetes. The Connected Care programmes complement existing and traditional models of healthcare by combining innovative practices to fill in the gaps and reduce the burden of high treatment costs on the governments.

Commenting on the motivational technique, Zarmina Jafar added: "We believe it is not only important for progress to be quantified but for engagement and efforts to be recognised and celebrated. The information gathered as part of the programme greatly supports the specialists and physicians, enabling them to have a full 360° insight into the patient lifestyle outside of the clinical environment. Building this individual, comprehensive picture is the start of a lifelong approach to prioritising good health."