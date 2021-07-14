The Entrepreneurial Dash leads as the No. 1 business podcast in UAE

The popular podcast reaches over 300,000 entrepreneurs globally

The Entrepreneurial Dash podcast is gaining popularity among the investor and business community across the globe as the platform proffers the much-needed guidance, advice, and motivation to budding entrepreneurs.

The leading Entrepreneur Podcast has now been ranked as Number One in the UAE market under the Entrepreneur category.

Helmed by award-winning entrepreneur, author, ideator and philanthropist, Shailesh Dash -- The Entrepreneurial Dash -- enables entrepreneurs to pave their way towards Financial Freedom. Each episode of the podcast focuses on various aspects of creating a winning business by drawing lessons from the 25+ years of experience that Mr Dash brings to the table.

Since its launch, The Entrepreneurial Dash has emerged on the Numero Uno position with the entrepreneur community.

Being rated as one of the best entrepreneur podcasts, The Entrepreneurial Dash has reached over 300,000 entrepreneurs globally! It has been listed among top entrepreneur podcasts across markets and is now on the Number One under the Entrepreneurship category position in UAE, according to Data Source Podstatus for April- May 2021.

"Through The Entrepreneurial Dash, we wish to reach all those curious minds out there through stories that inspire. Over the years, I have witnessed several market cycles and economic conditions, helping me build organisations that have stood the test of time. The Entrepreneurial Dash narrates these stories and more, encouraging entrepreneurs to pursue their dream, through the means of thought-leading and authentic content," says Shailesh Dash.

The Entrepreneurial Dash is available across 20 leading platforms including Google Podcast, Spotify, Anghami, and Apple Podcasts.

While recording podcast, the award-winning entrepreneur explains the investment strategies in changing world's environment and share details in simple and easy way so that everyone can understand the complications of the subject and utilise it in a better way for wealth creation.

The award-winning entrepreneur has released 25 podcasts so far. In addition to the UAE, future entrepreneurs in the UK, India, Kuwait , Saudi Arabia, Oman, Switzerland, Canada and Singapore, among others, downloaded the most podcasts to learn and take advantage of the entrepreneurial experience of Mr Dash.

In the next few weeks, The Entrepreneurial Dash will be delving into tech and real estate sectors, discussing futuristic trends that can make or break the industry.

"I strongly believe that mentorship, skill development and adequate investment could help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses," Dash concludes.