The City School International to offer new programmes
AS/A level programmes in business, science and B-tech including 'ASDAN Programme' will be offered from September by the Dubai-based school
As part of its commitment to continued service and development, The City School International, Nad Al Hamar, Dubai, is embarking on a long-awaited introduction to A-level science, business and humanities for its students starting from September.
Families from the school’s diverse population of 35 nationalities, from both inside and outside the GCC, have applauded the initiative as the next educational step for the already popular and successful IGSCE programme. The existing campus has been given a face-lift with the addition of a whole new floor adorned with a brand new set of classrooms, laboratories and library.
Starting from the academic year 2021-2022, students will have access to the on-site services of both a Career Counsellor and a Student Counsellor. Additionally, City School International students will have the opportunity to attend 'Work Experience' placements as part of their course to help develop them into well-rounded individuals before they embark on university studies.
Established in 1978 with the vision and mission of educating 'the whole child' and found in several countries, the City School group continues to offer holistic education to all students from Pre-K to Year 13. Utilising digital skills to promote intellectual curiosity, social and emotional development, and innovation, its students have the opportunity to discover and build upon their strengths so they may take their place as independent learners, critical thinkers, holistic researchers and responsible citizens.
Details on the application and admission process may be collected from the Nad Al Hamar, Dubai campus, or on the website https://thecityschool.sch.ae
