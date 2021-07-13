The City School International Sharjah campus hosts grand opening ceremony

At a colourful occasion on Saturday, July 10, Abdullah AlZamani, manager of the Private Investment Office of Shaikh Khaled Ahmed Sultan Saqr Al Qasimi, represented Shaikh Khaled’s, general manager, e-Government Sharjah, for the grand opening ceremony of The City School International Pvt, Sharjah. To welcome him was Jahangir Firoz, CEO of The City School Holdings International, and many prominent local dignitaries along with the school’s leadership team.

He was presented with a bouquet by the head boy, Moiz Rana of The City School International Dubai. After which he unveiled the memorial plaque marking the official opening of the school, followed by a speech from the principal, Stephen John, and a tour of the campus.

AlZamani conveyed Shaikh Khaled’s comments that quality in education is the hallmark of The City School and that he was pleased with the opening of this institution that will undoubtedly make a notable contribution to the educational provision for nationals and expatriates in Sharjah.

The guests commended the principal on his efforts in setting up the school for a successful launch and conveyed his best wishes to the school management

The school will serve the suburban community in Ajman and Sharjah. It will follow the UK National Curriculum. It has state-of-the-art facilities and highly qualified faculty. Initially, the school will launch levels FS1 to Year 4 and will grow on a year-by-year basis to become an all-through school to Year 13.

The launch of this new school ushers in another exciting phase in the continued development of the City School Group.

The City School International Pvt, Sharjah thanks everyone who attended the event and looks forward to making a significant contribution to the community.

Details on the application and admission process may be collected from the Sharjah campus.

Contact The City School International, Sharjah at 058 220 9157 or visit the website www.thecityschoolsharjah.ae.