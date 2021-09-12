The CBBC Clearance Sale is being held alongside The Big 5

With Expo 2020 Dubai right around the corner and things going towards normalisation, Dubai World Trade Centre will be hosting The Big 5 which is the Mena region’s largest building and construction show until September 16. And along with this, the biggest brands sale, which is the CBBC Big Clearance will commence on the same dates.

This is a huge step towards bringing people together for the biggest show in the Mena region as well as the biggest shopping event just like before. The Big CBBC Clearance Sale will give the visitors a place to shop their favourite brands at mouthwatering prices.

On the occasion of The Big 5, CBBC have opted to give discounts of up to 80 per cent giving the biggest range of brands, more than 300 that will be up for grab at the CBBC Big Clearance Sale such as Lacoste, Fila, Mont Blanc, Armani, Lifestyle, Supreme, Tom Ford, Rayban, CK, Clarks and many more.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, executive vice president, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre stated, “In what has been a challenging year for all of us, The Big 5 and the Big CBBC Clearance Sale is the way forward of bringing people back together for much-awaited events like these just like before. Dubai has positioned itself as the world leader when it comes to combat against the Covid-19 it has showed the world again and again that it has overcome it.”

Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group added, “It was our pleasure when we had the chance of turning DWTC from a field hospital to the biggest event organiser it was before Covid-19. This time we succeeded in bringing the biggest clearance sale yet with The Big 5 to cater a wider audience and attract even more people than before.”

The Big CBBC Clearance Sale will be held until the September 16 at the DWTC, Sheikh Rashid Hall from 10 am to 10 pm alongside The Big 5.

For more information kindly call/Whatsapp 0528212809.