Tenth Home Box expands into Ras Al Khaimah

Home Box has expanded its footprint to Ras Al Khaimah as it opened its 10th store in the UAE.

The store boasts a stylistic world-class design and offers a wide collection made for the fashion-forward market, and customised largely for the Arab clientele. The range includes bedrooms, sofas, recliners, dining, home decor, kitchen essentials, home furnishing - pillows, comforters and much more.

"Having created a sensation among customers across the UAE through our fabulous and attractively priced products, Home Box is excited to launch its new store in Ras Al Khaimah," said Ajay Antal, CEO of Home Box. "The emirate, known as a popular haunt for shoppers from Umm Al Quwain and Ajman, provides a strategic gateway to a new set of customers for Home Box. We are fully geared to provide a superior level of service and the most diversified range in furniture and homeware to our Ras Al Khaimah customers," he continued.

To complement the shopping experience, Home Box is offering customers the option of online shopping at www.homeboxstores.com, its fastest growing store with more than 6,000 affordable home decor options.

Home Box is set for further expansion in the UAE, with new stores scheduled to open in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.