Teknoware pioneers cloud-enabled, centralised building lighting solutions

Dubai-based Teknoware Middle East FZCO, the regional office for Finnish vehicle and emergency lighting manufacturer, Teknoware Oy, has announced plans to launch the company's new-generation Seven Series line of centralised emergency lighting control panels, as well as other state-of-the-art luminaire solutions, in the region. The September 2021 launch will be held at Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa.

The Middle East real estate sector is emerging as a global leader in the adoption of technologies to optimise sustainability, energy efficiency, and digitally enhanced operations and maintenance. The new-generation luminaires, and cloud-enabled monitoring and control systems, introduced by Teknoware, will play a critical role in driving this transformation further.

Teknoware brings 49 years of specialised expertise in centrally monitored Emergency Lighting and Battery systems, to the regional market. In addition to its well-known legacy products, the company's new-generation Seven Series Panels, Steel Series Luminaires, Step and Stamina Emergency Lighting Series, are third-party certified and civil-defence approved, bringing unprecedented quality in lighting systems, to the Middle East Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) real estate market.

"The ability to control and monitor the Teknoware Seven Series Panel remotely, over cloud, will revolutionise the functionality of emergency lighting systems, in the region," says Mohammed Sufiyan, general manager for Teknoware Middle East FZCO. "SSL Cyber Security certification, and single window access to globally integrated facilities, ensure secure monitoring and control from anywhere across the world, and we're excited about bringing this innovative technology to customers in the MEA and APAC regions."

The secure, remote monitoring and control features, enabled by Teknoware Seven Series Panel, give users access to automatic status reports of luminaires - including error logs and test results; selectable output circuits - with possible parallel connections of up to 6A; as well as universal diagnostics portal, which can be used to schedule tests, manage maintenance operations, and streamline several other day-to-day operations using an intuitive, touch-screen interface. The panel load ranges from 1.4 KW to 25.2 KW, and the luminaire circuits range from four to 72, giving it the capability to address even the most demanding site-specific needs.

Netherlands-based, Netix Global BV, through its Middle East office, will be the first company to seamlessly integrate Teknoware cloud-enabled control panels with building management systems, using the Netix vendor-neutral driver. The Teknoware cloud is part of the Niagara Community, a software framework that enables secure device-to-enterprise applications.

In addition to the Seven Series Panel, we are also launching our EN1838 compliant Steel Series Exit Luminaires, and the Step and Stamina Emergency Lighting series, which, as a unified system, promote and drive energy efficiency and sustainability," adds Sanjeevv Bhatia, managing director and partner of Teknoware Middle East FZCO. "Our solutions, approved by all six GCC Civil Defence authorities, have been developed with a focus on enhanced performance, and comprehensive remote monitoring and control features, while also being more energy-efficient and sustainable. We are looking forward to bringing these new-generation solutions, to a market that is leading the world in adopting such technologies."