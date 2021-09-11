TCL’s innovative C825 TV with Premium 4K Mini LED performance
C825 series is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to global users
TCL Electronics has launched its Mini LED 4K TV, which always ensures users enjoy an exceptional viewing experience, whether they are watching sports, movies or TV shows, gaming or connecting with friends and family. The first ever Android TV from TCL, C825 series adopts straight down backlight mode that significantly reduces grain size of the traditional LED.
The TCL C825 series also features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, offering an ultra-vivid picture that brings entertainment to life, and Dolby Vision IQ, which leverages the full intelligence of C825 to deliver a perfect picture in your room. For the best quality moving images and more engaging video gaming, the C825 series uses 120Hz MEMC and low reflection display.
Deepak Babani, executive vice chairman of Eros Group said: “TCL is proudly taking the lead in Mini LED display technology. C825 series is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to global users. We are proud to say that the 2021 TV additions will reinforce TCL’s leading position in the global consumer electronics industry.”
