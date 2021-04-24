TCF webinar shares education response during the pandemic

The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a Pakistani non-profit organisation educating the less-privileged, held its first webinar to thank its well-wishers in the UAE and to update them on the foundation's progress.

TCF is operating 1,652 school units in urban slums and rural areas across more than 700 communities in Pakistan where children were previously out-of-school. TCF has an enrolment of 266,000 deserving students, nearly half of whom are girls. The foundation is the largest private employer of women in Pakistan with more than 12,500 teachers and principals. The Economist magazine has called TCF 'perhaps the largest network of independently run schools in the world.'

In the absence of digital access, TCF launched its Ilm ka Aangan (The Learning Courtyard) programme with two principal elements; a colourful and engaging television show and an edutainment magazine promoting self-study among the students

TCF recently won the 'Best Covid-19 Response' for these initiatives in the MGM awards held by the International Humanitarian City in March.

"Our goal is to empower the children of Pakistan with quality education so they can grow up to become agents of positive change and work to transform their communities and society. We are grateful to the UAE community for supporting the cause of education over these years," said Ateed Riaz, founder-director.

TCF has committed itself to create two million agents of positive change by the year 2030. It is working with the Pakistani Government, scaling up its adult literacy programme targeting older women and out-of-school children, training teachers and allowing other schools in Pakistan to use their specially designed textbooks.

"We have and will continue to keep learning alive for our children during and beyond the pandemic with the support and dedication of our teachers, principals, volunteers and donors," added Zia Abbas, executive vice president at TCF.