Tamil actor Karthi is Malabar Gold & Diamonds' new brand ambassador

Leading jewellery brand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has signed up Tamil superstar Karthi as its brand ambassador. The association with Karthi will help Malabar Gold & Diamonds further strengthen its bond with the Tamilian population. The superstar with his unassuming yet authentic and heart-warming personality perfectly embodies the core values of the brand Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

As part of the association, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will roll out a series of films to celebrate the unique cultural ethos of Tamil Nadu and the cultural sensibilities of the people of the state. The larger Tamil diaspora living outside Tamil Nadu in India and abroad will find a resonance with the storytelling of the films.

Commenting on the association, M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group, said: “India is a diverse nation and each state has its set of icons. We value and respect the diversity. Our association with supremely talented actor Karthi is driven by our desire to convey the ethos of our brand through a trusted voice. His qualities resonate with our values. Karthi is widely respected for his philanthropic works and his commitment towards social causes matches Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ zest for undertaking charitable initiatives that benefit the society at large.”

Karthi said: “I am delighted to be associated with one of India’s leading jewellery brands with a robust presence across 10 countries. What has impressed me are the differentiating elements and inherent strengths of Malabar Gold & Diamonds as a trusted brand. These exceptional qualities have assured me about the value for money proposition of the brand and their promise.”