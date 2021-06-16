Tally Solutions announces the first edition of 'MSME Honours'

It is an annual initiative conceptualised to celebrate the diversity and unrelenting contribution of MSMEs

Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider, announced the launch of 'MSME Honours' - an initiative to celebrate the diversity of change-makers driving real impact in society and the economy. These honours will be given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) Day (June 27) and are applicable to all types of businesses across the GCC region.

The MSME's across the globe are the epitome of diversity and the initiative intends to celebrate this diversity and the positive impact of micro, small and medium enterprises through their best practices at the grassroots level. Inspired by the aspirational journey of MSMEs who have disrupted the ecosystem with their innovative thinking and scalable business solutions, changed the lives of people (employees and customers), and built connected communities while driving the economy at large, MSME Honours will be celebrated across 3 categories:

Wonder Women in MSMEs - To honour women who have braved the odds to build successful businesses themselves and are role models in the business community.

Business Veterans - To recognize veterans who have built strong and sustainable foundations for their business to continually thrive and grow.

Digital transformers - For those audacious businesses who have learned new ways to grow despite the odds by adopting digital tools and solutions thereby driving efficiency and growth.

Commenting on the initiative, Vikas Panchal, business head - Middle East, Tally Solutions said, "MSMEs are crucial to the pulse of any economy, and the UAE Government has especially been very supportive to create an environment for the SMEs to thrive and grow. This initiate is our attempt to honour and celebrate the diversity within the MSME community across the GCC region. We aim to recognise the unsung heroes driving the economy for their unwavering spirit, their penchant for innovation and sustainable growth."

Interested entrepreneurs or people who know of such entrepreneurs across the GCC region can submit their entries via bit.ly/heroeshamesha before Sunday, June 20. The nominations will initially be vetted by an internal panel of Tally Solutions and a jury comprising of experts from the MSME industry will shortlist the winners. Tally's strong network of a two million-plus SME customer base globally, a wide ecosystem of partners and chartered accountants and the reach across GCC is a testament to the scale and aim of this initiative.

For more details, visit bit.ly/hhtally