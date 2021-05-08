- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Talabat UAE's delivery riders in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now fully vaccinated
Talabat UAE, one of the region's leading food and grocery delivery platforms, has announced the successful completion of its delivery riders' voluntary vaccination programme in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain who have received their second dose of the free Covid-19 vaccination in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in efforts to eliminate the pandemic in the UAE. The initial phase of the initiative was rolled out last December in the capital and was followed by a second rollout in January 2021 that focused on Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, in partnership with The Ministry of Health and Prevention. Almost the entire talabat UAE fleet has received its first dose of the vaccine and over 50 per cent have received the second dose across the emirates. Throughout the pandemic, talabat has been the first in the industry to roll out industry-leading safety measures to keep riders, customers and partner restaurants safe and protected, including providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for all riders, as well as offering customers the option of contactless delivery and cashless tipping.
-
KT Network
Talabat UAE's delivery riders in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now fully...
Talabat UAE, one of the region's leading food and grocery delivery platforms, has announced the successful completion of its...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
TOMS celebrates 15 years with new impact strategy and earth-friendly...
Toms, the original 'One for One' company, is marking its 15th anniversary with the introduction of a new global impact strategy...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Snowhite launches online shopping portal
Snowhite, which has become synonymous with men's wear in the region, has taken shopping to the homes of its customers by...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Discipline makes a nation great
It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE firms set new rules for travel, annual ...
Experts say a well-defined travel policy related to safety rules,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expat family spends over Dh200,000 to jet back to ...
The ban on incoming passengers from India has been in place since... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19: Expo participants urged to take free jab
Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee praised Sheikh Hamdan’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Younger expats now writing their wills amid...
Lawyers are seeing surge in enquiries, including some coming from 40- ... READ MORE