Talabat UAE's delivery riders in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now fully vaccinated

Talabat UAE, one of the region's leading food and grocery delivery platforms, has announced the successful completion of its delivery riders' voluntary vaccination programme in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain who have received their second dose of the free Covid-19 vaccination in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), in efforts to eliminate the pandemic in the UAE. The initial phase of the initiative was rolled out last December in the capital and was followed by a second rollout in January 2021 that focused on Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, in partnership with The Ministry of Health and Prevention. Almost the entire talabat UAE fleet has received its first dose of the vaccine and over 50 per cent have received the second dose across the emirates. Throughout the pandemic, talabat has been the first in the industry to roll out industry-leading safety measures to keep riders, customers and partner restaurants safe and protected, including providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for all riders, as well as offering customers the option of contactless delivery and cashless tipping.