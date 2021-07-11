Swiss food products in Al Maya soon?

Al Maya Group is one of the leading importers of food products from various countries.

Welcoming Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, at Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai, Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, announced that the group is keen on importing FMCG products from Switzerland.

Vachani assured that Al Maya Group will import Swiss products. Ambassador Baggi has also extended full support to Vachani.

The UAE-based conglomerate has over 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries.