Study at one of RAK’s oldest universities

The quality of teaching reflects on the student’s success rate each year from all disciplines.

The University of Bolton, Academic Centre — Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is one of the longest serving universities in the emirate. Established in 2008, the university is licensed by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Academic Zone. The Academic Centre offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, split into two distinct schools of business and engineering.

The subjects offered complement the UAE’s industries and the programmes prepare students for employment, complemented by career counselling and a highly successful internship programme.

Programmes available include Business, Accountancy, Computing, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, Software and Civil Engineering and more.

Postgraduate offerings include, MBA, MSc Accountancy and Financial Management, MSc Constructive Project Management, MSc Engineering Management and more. The centre also offers foundation programmes as an alternative to A-levels.

University students are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities and the Student Council during the academic year.

The teaching style within the Academic Centre is student-centric, promoting students as active researchers.

The Academic Centre was awarded the title of ‘Best Educational Provider’ at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Business Excellence Awards 2020. The quality of teaching reflects on the student’s success rate each year from all disciplines.

Faculties at the Academic Centre have achieved Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA — UK), their experience and qualifications assist in addressing distinct learning styles, additional education needs, personal interests and cultural backgrounds of those in their care.