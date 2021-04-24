Spell of scent: Al Hajis Perfumes

Adil Moideen has been a business development manager with a great passion for product development at Al Hajis Perfumes.

Everyone has a favourite fragrance in their wardrobe which cannot be replaced by any other perfume. There are thousands of fake perfumes of the same brand, and consumers' trust disappears. Rebranding every quality product to something 'similar' confuses.

Low prices

Promoting products at a very low price and printing copies of original perfumes is a good money-making business. It goes without saying that consumers are always favourable towards stores selling products for lower prices. The concern from this is that the value of a product being high earlier cannot stoop down that low. Branded perfumes have a benchmark price for each perfume in which Al Hajis' team will help everyone out there looking for answers. So whenever you see a price that is too low think twice and surely think about Al Hajis Perfumes, who are here to help you.

Initially, stores will make similar-looking packages with thick barcodes and font. The bottles inside look like the original ones too but will have slight differences.

Copy products have flaws and the original ones don't. Those who know about the serial number engraving on the product can see how different it is in duplicate products. Along with that the content of the perfume differs in colour, texture, smell and even in the way it is presented.

Finding a solution

Al Hajis Perfumes provides an excellent remedy to solve this universal dilemma. It has assigned a team to assist any perfume buyer to clarify their doubts about the authenticity of perfumes in general. The team will be available 24/7 to support you via Whatsapp or phone call. They will guide you through the right path towards selecting or identifying an authentic perfume. The best part of this is that consumers from any part of the world can access the service, even if they aren't one of Al Hajis' buyers.

Situations of doubt:

- Lasting or longevity of the scent.

- Price

- Product packaging or bottling.

- Font colour or lingual difference.

These are the main situations where consumers are confused when buying a perfume product. The answer to this is simple just give us a call and avail our service, our team will be happy to help you find your answer.

Reach out to the Al Hajis Persumes team and they will elaborate and you will never hesitate before buying a perfume as you will be given accurate information to identify a fake perfume.

Al Hajis Perfumes deals with premium perfume brands and distribute only original products after verification. All product details are available with each product of purchase. It proves to move with the trend by not compromising on quality. As a person who stands with values, Moideen always ensures that the perfumes that come in go through a quality check, from the purchasing manager to the inventory supervisor to then being transported to its shelf.

Give Al Hajis Perfumes a call and save your hard-earned money.