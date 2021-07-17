Speakol’s global initiatives to increase transparency and trust in digital advertising

The company cements its position as the leading native advertising and content recommendation platform in the GCC and Mena region by joining IAB Europe and TAG

Speakol DMCC, the region’s leading native advertising and content recommendation platform, is proud to announce its approved status as a Native Advertising Platform to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework and Trustworthy Accountability Group. This is a testament to the company’s longstanding commitment to increasing transparency, building trust in the native advertising industry, and providing the best global standards, strengthening Speakol’s aim of expanding its trusted global publisher’s network and solidifying its leading role in the industry.

Speakol announced its approved status by IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework. Launched in April 2018, IAB is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data. The framework collaborates with other organisations and professions to provide transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed enabling users to express choices. The TCF also notifies advertisers ahead of time whether their own or their partners’ transparency and consent status and allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes. In addition, the TCF guarantees that publishers can continue to monetise through native advertising while maintaining and protecting consumer privacy.

Speakol also announced completing the ‘Verified by TAG’ process. Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification programme fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. It aims to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy, promote greater transparency in digital advertising, and ensure brand safety. It connects industry leaders, analysing threat intelligence, and sharing best practices.

As a company, Speakol is invested in ensuring brand safety and considers the IAB and TAG certifications as crucial milestones to guarantee transparency and build trust.

Speakol is a 100 per cent Egyptian company established in 2016. The company prides itself on being a homegrown company thriving on its leaders’ vision and its dedicated team’s hard work. In a record time, the company transformed from a local native advertising platform to an industry giant earning the trust and recognition of regional and global advertisers and publishers. Currently five years after its foundation, Speakol proved an impressive increase in revenues of 180 per cent YTD in 2021.

Speakol’s in-house built technology parallels and exceeds that of all its competitors; it sets the pace for the industry, acquiring the largest portion of the market share of 46.6 per cent of all monthly unique internet users in the Mena region. Employing the latest technological standards, Speakol earned the international community’s recognition, growing its scope and expanding all over the globe. Its extensive network includes more than 500 premium websites and thousands of advertisers serving more than 150 million unique monthly users and generating a massive 1.5 billion monthly ad impressions.

Mahmoud Talaat, Speakol’s founder and current CEO, expands that “ever since the company’s inception, we have strived to carve a place for ourselves in this industry believing that content recommendation and native advertising offer the best solutions to marketers, publishers, and end-users. We offer the highest eCPM in the region. We are proud of the expansion of our network and confident that these new and formidable partnerships are major steps in maximising our market share and cementing our position. We are committed to offering the best service to all our partners.”