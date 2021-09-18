Shopkees.com woos customers with New EMI Scheme and extended warranties

The Middle East’s leading e-commerce website Shopkees.com has introduced their new ‘Buy-now-pay-later’ (BNPL) feature along with an extended warranty for their customers all over the GCC Countries. By this new equated monthly instalment (EMI) scheme, customers can now pay the amount in four instalments with zero per cent interest on all debit and credit cards.

While all products come with one year warranty as standard, Shopkees is currently offering an extended warranty of three years, taking the cumulative warranty to four years and additional damage protection for one year. This feature is available to all products purchasing from Shopkees.com. By spending a little extra on the purchase of an extended warranty, you can save a lot of money spent on potential repairs and maintenance. An extended warranty gives you comprehensive coverage for your purchased products.

Along with these benefits, Shopkees.com also provides installation services. Unlike before, customers find it difficult to install products as it requires good skill and needs to follow different safety measures to set up in a perfect way.

So, if you're not confident in your product installation skills, Shopkees.com’s authorised installation engineers will install your products at a time that is convenient for you. Your installation expert will ensure that your product is carefully inspected from beginning to end. Customers also get seven-day free support in case of any future issues.

Instalment plans are popular among online shoppers because they let customers purchase things even if they are running a little short on cash. And it enables customers with insufficient funds or credit at the time of purchase.

Shopkees.com is a complete online store for mobile phones, tablets, smart devices, televisions, computers, computer servers, cameras, laptops, printers, toners and cartridges, Wi-Fi routers, UPS, storage devices, computer memory and all IT products. Shopkees also provides services like CCTV installation and maintenance, access control systems, network cabling and infrastructure solutions, cyber security solutions, and data recovery solutions. Shopkees is an authorised seller of international brands such as Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, Acer, Asus, Kaspersky, Epson, Samsung, LG, TP-Link, BenQ, Canon, Crucial, ESET, Huawei, Intel, McAfee, Panasonic, Mowsil, Sony, Zebra, ZKTeco, Cisco, Linksys, Promate etc.

Usually, banks offer EMI only if the purchase is made using a credit card. With this new option by Shopkees, purchases made through debit cards can also be converted into EMI. Now Shopkees allows users to convert their payments into monthly EMI without any interest charges.

With this new initiative, all Shopkees customers can now shop without worrying about their wallet balance. They can choose their favourite brand without any hesitation even if their account is running out of cash.

Shopkees has about 18 years of experience in the retail business and it has been online since 2013. Besides a variety of product choices, it also provides a great user experience and splendid customer service. As Shopkees offers international shipping, customers can make the purchase anywhere around the globe.