Shop at 6thStreet.com, stand a chance to win SUV
The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw.
As student’s gear up to get back to university, 6thStreet.com, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platforms, has launched a Shop & Win the student edition campaign in collaboration with Swaidan Trading.
With the latest collection from 500-plus international brands, customers can shop on 6thStreet.com app or website and stand a chance to win a brand new 2022 Haval Jolion SUV on a spending of Dh350 or more between August 16 and September 15. The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw.
2022 Haval Jolion is a smart SUV packed with convenient features like a large-format multimedia touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging – which makes it a smart choice for today’s young university-going generation.
On 6thStreet.com one can find merchandise from leading brands such as Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s among others.
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away