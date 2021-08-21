KT Network
Shop at 6thStreet.com, stand a chance to win SUV

Filed on August 21, 2021

The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw.


As student’s gear up to get back to university, 6thStreet.com, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platforms, has launched a Shop & Win the student edition campaign in collaboration with Swaidan Trading.

With the latest collection from 500-plus international brands, customers can shop on 6thStreet.com app or website and stand a chance to win a brand new 2022 Haval Jolion SUV on a spending of Dh350 or more between August 16 and September 15. The lucky winner will be selected from a raffle draw.

2022 Haval Jolion is a smart SUV packed with convenient features like a large-format multimedia touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging – which makes it a smart choice for today’s young university-going generation.

On 6thStreet.com one can find merchandise from leading brands such as Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s among others.




