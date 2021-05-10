Sharjah making strides with fourth industrial manufacturing hub

Sharjah's Research and Technology Park (SRTIP) is host to the latest and most advanced fourth industrial manufacturing (4IM) equipment and is rapidly becoming established as a meeting place for global R&D leaders.

The park is attracting companies, governments and academics to collaborate to shape the future of key industrial growth areas and to resolve important sustainability challenges.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, SRTIP chief executive said: "The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park aligned with the UAE's 10-year strategic plan to position the country as a global industry leader."

SRTIP is setting up a new 5,000 square feet for M2 metal printing technology, in addition to its 12,500 square feet 3D printing centre which establishes the emirate as a leading regional centre for additive manufacturing.

The facility will utilise ultra-modern AI technologies and be used primarily for the 3D printing of metal parts for the oil and gas, and automotive industries.

Al Mahmoudi said: "The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is a regional and global centre of R&D excellence, and we look forward to offering partners world-class 3D printing facilities utilising cutting-edge technologies.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption to global supply chains and a wide range of industries now seek 3D printing manufacturing solutions that offer vastly improved resilience and flexibility compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

"We believe the 3D printing facility we are creating will be optimally positioned to meet this demand and to drive significant value for clients and partners".

Computer-integrated processes make significant use of AI, with no prognostications of slowing down. AI in the manufacturing industry is expected to inflate from its 2016 market size of 272.5 million to a whopping 4.8 billion by 2023.

Company orders worldwide for robots are surging, with orders spiking 5.2 per cent in the final quarter of 2019, at 23,894 units ordered with a total sitting value of 1.3 billion USD.