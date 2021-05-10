- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah making strides with fourth industrial manufacturing hub
Sharjah's Research and Technology Park (SRTIP) is host to the latest and most advanced fourth industrial manufacturing (4IM) equipment and is rapidly becoming established as a meeting place for global R&D leaders.
The park is attracting companies, governments and academics to collaborate to shape the future of key industrial growth areas and to resolve important sustainability challenges.
Hussain Al Mahmoudi, SRTIP chief executive said: "The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park aligned with the UAE's 10-year strategic plan to position the country as a global industry leader."
SRTIP is setting up a new 5,000 square feet for M2 metal printing technology, in addition to its 12,500 square feet 3D printing centre which establishes the emirate as a leading regional centre for additive manufacturing.
The facility will utilise ultra-modern AI technologies and be used primarily for the 3D printing of metal parts for the oil and gas, and automotive industries.
Al Mahmoudi said: "The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is a regional and global centre of R&D excellence, and we look forward to offering partners world-class 3D printing facilities utilising cutting-edge technologies.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption to global supply chains and a wide range of industries now seek 3D printing manufacturing solutions that offer vastly improved resilience and flexibility compared to traditional manufacturing processes.
"We believe the 3D printing facility we are creating will be optimally positioned to meet this demand and to drive significant value for clients and partners".
Computer-integrated processes make significant use of AI, with no prognostications of slowing down. AI in the manufacturing industry is expected to inflate from its 2016 market size of 272.5 million to a whopping 4.8 billion by 2023.
Company orders worldwide for robots are surging, with orders spiking 5.2 per cent in the final quarter of 2019, at 23,894 units ordered with a total sitting value of 1.3 billion USD.
-
KT Network
Sharjah making strides with fourth industrial...
Sharjah's Research and Technology Park (SRTIP) is host to the latest... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Regional healthcare market calls for...
Small clinics and elective surgeries should be merged into larger... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar honours Covid-19...
150 boxes delivered with the help of Dhanashree Patil of Swadesh Sewa ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Crescent Enterprises to double its investments...
CE-Ventures, the venture capital platform of UAE-based Crescent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,476 recoveries, 2...
More than 45.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE suspends flights from four countries
Transit flights are suspended as well. READ MORE
-
News
Covid: All UAE government employees to return to...
The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension: New rules for...
As per new regulations, a single India-UAE ticket on board a private... READ MORE