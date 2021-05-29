KT Network
Sharaf DG inaugurates 23rd store in the UAE

Filed on May 29, 2021

The store was launched in City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah


Electronics retailer Sharaf DG launched its third store in City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah, making it the 31st store in the GCC region. The futuristically-designed store is 25,155 sq ft.

Nilesh Khalko, CEO of Sharaf DG, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of our 23rd store in the UAE at City Centre Al Zahia. Customers can have a personalised shopping experience with features like 'shop online' and 'collect from the stores'. The brand new store has a large assortment of home appliances, electronics, IT, telecom and accessories. Our geographical expansion is an added advantage as it drives us closer to our customer's neighbourhoods."

With its versatile shopping experience and convenient location, Sharaf DG commits to simplifying shoppers' lives.




