Seventeen new residential building plots in Al Zorah

Al Zorah Development Company launched the second phase of The Fairways district, making 17 new residential building plots available to investors to construct G+4 to G+10 floors modern designed buildings strategically located in Al Zorah — Ajman with unobstructed views towards the 18 holes championship golf course.

The Fairways occupies a total land area of one squared kilometre distributed over 196 plots. The first phase was completely sold including 176 plots split between townhouses, villas and building plots, including 40 units comprising luxury villas and townhouses which were developed by Al Zorah earlier and have been handed over to their owners in 2018. Meanwhile, construction is ongoing in around 55 per cent of the sold plots to investors in Phase 1.

Imad Dana, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said: “The Fairways has many distinct advantages primary of which is the vast open space that offers stunning views of the neighbourhood and the 18 holes championship golf course that will be made available for the future residents of the 17 buildings which will be constructed on the plots offered for sale in Phase 2.”

Dana added: “We will continue to enhance the premium and eco-friendly features of Al Zorah, upholding the highest quality standards in all aspects to match the lifestyle and aspirations of our customers. Moving forward, we hope to incorporate the latest global sustainability trends as well as introduce innovations to provide excellent experiences in our projects for the ultimate satisfaction of our customers.

The infrastructure in the Fairways to serve Phase 1 and Phase 2 plots will be completed by the end of this year, in accordance with the highest quality and environmental standards and taking into consideration the safety protocols in effect given the current situation. Some more anticipated aspects of the development that will see completion include the Zoya Wellbeing and Health Resort and the healthcare services, among other services.

As the second phase is completed, The Fairways will host a total of 90 Townhouses, 71 villas and 33 buildings featuring a striking aesthetic design and distinctive architecture all overlooking the golf course and the Al Zorah Mangrove with premium existing amenities such as the golf course, the golf club, Zoya Wellness centre, and the future GEMS Education in addition to a community centre well in place.