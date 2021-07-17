SDS opens brand new outlet in Sharjah
Xpressions Style boasts a vast collection of perfumes and cosmetics
SDS opened its much-awaited outlet at the community-oriented shopping destination My City Centre Nasseriya, Sharjah, earlier this month.
SDS brings together four of the best brands operating under the wing of the Sharjah-based corporate Al Safeer Group of Companies. The store will house brands such as Smart Baby, Eternity Style, Shoes4Us and Xpressions Style.
The brands are well known in their own respective categories. Smart Baby is known for being one of the best children’s wear brand with attractive collections for ages up to 14. Eternity Style is popular for trendy yet affordable clothing options for men and women. Shoes4Us offers the best footwear brands and exciting deals.
Xpressions Style boasts a vast collection of perfumes and cosmetics. SDS has debuted a brand-new store image with special attention to the design, décor and other aesthetics. Al Safeer Group considers the launch of SDS as one of its biggest achievements, and hopes to expand to more locations.
