SBS: Providing exemplary education
It has explored the Middle East market and found ways to successfully promote its fully accredited, approved, and recognised curriculum.
The SBS Swiss Business School UAE provides students with an opportunity to study international university programmes BBA, MBA and DBA while living in UAE. SBS’ main goal is to provide all its students with quality, cost-effective education, and the institute prides itself in maintaining the highest academic standards.
The school UAE has a good understanding of the local market and an immense amount of experience in managing education since 2006. It has explored the Middle East market and found ways to successfully promote its fully accredited, approved, and recognised curriculum. The courses are delivered by qualified Western lecturers holding PhDs, and hailing from academics, with relevant industrial experience.
SBS’ degrees have been designed to teach students knowledge about the intricacies of the business. The skills taught at the business school, allows pupils to assume positions within several departments in a company. The academic organisation prepares students to face the ever-changing world.
-
KT Network
#RoveWithNikon Studio opens in Dubai
The #RoveWithNikon Studio gives budding and established creatives the chance to utilise a dedicated room setup
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Dubai student aces US-based examination
The AP curriculum for each of the various subjects is created for the ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Blue Ocean Academy achieves Superbrands 2021...
With this latest achievement, Blue Ocean has added to its ever-... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ajman University to host Open Days
At Ajman University, it is our constant endeavour to create diverse... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
3-year-old becomes youngest volunteer in Dubai...
Dania Khalid volunteered with the force to distribute water, drinks... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai road accident victim gets Dh600k...
Dubai Traffic Court held the driver of other car responsible for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE flights: Family of 3 are only passengers on...
The three people flew from Hyderabad after being stranded for over... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8