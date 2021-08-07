SBS: Providing exemplary education

It has explored the Middle East market and found ways to successfully promote its fully accredited, approved, and recognised curriculum.

The SBS Swiss Business School UAE provides students with an opportunity to study international university programmes BBA, MBA and DBA while living in UAE. SBS’ main goal is to provide all its students with quality, cost-effective education, and the institute prides itself in maintaining the highest academic standards.

The school UAE has a good understanding of the local market and an immense amount of experience in managing education since 2006. It has explored the Middle East market and found ways to successfully promote its fully accredited, approved, and recognised curriculum. The courses are delivered by qualified Western lecturers holding PhDs, and hailing from academics, with relevant industrial experience.

SBS’ degrees have been designed to teach students knowledge about the intricacies of the business. The skills taught at the business school, allows pupils to assume positions within several departments in a company. The academic organisation prepares students to face the ever-changing world.