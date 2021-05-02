Saving money on food & groceries just became easier than ever

In amazing news for UAE consumers, online food retailer Food Crowd, partners with VoucherSkout to deliver a year-round 30 per cent saving on food. Food Crowd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of food giant Al Dahra Farms, is the UAE's latest online grocery platform, offering the freshest food products direct from farm to home.

Under the ground-breaking agreement, Food Crowd becomes VoucherSkout's exclusive grocery partner, delivering fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, pantry, eggs & dairy at an eye-watering 30 per cent off the total basket, all-year-round, to VoucherSkout's 100,000+ registered app users.

VoucherSkout has developed a cult following since its launch in 2017 as the UAE's first pay-as-you-go discount coupon provider. Unlike other discount apps, VoucherSkout is free from large upfront annual subscriptions and instead allows users to pay just a small, one-time fee, for each discount a customer wishes to use.

"Until now, VoucherSkout's discounts have been limited to lifestyle discounts across restaurants, beauty salons, golf, beach clubs and family entertainment venues. Having the ability to now extend our substantial savings to something as fundamental and essential as food is not just incredibly exciting, it's also frankly a privilege," remarked David Tobias, VoucherSkout's founder and CEO.

He goes on to say "This discount could not be easier for VoucherSkout customers to access. They simply redeem the 30 per cent off Food Crowd voucher within the VoucherSkout app and apply the code that's revealed into the promo code box of the Foodcrowd.com website or Food Crowd app. A discount of this quantum, on something as fundamental as food, is going to represent an enormous annual saving for households across the UAE."

Ronald Muzambe, Food Crowd's head of e-commerce was equally emphatic regarding the initiative, "We are thrilled about our exclusive partnership with VoucherSkout. We see this as the perfect strategic partner for us to broaden our reach across the region. I believe this partnership will ensure our customers enjoy the finest products, sourced directly from the farm, at a price point this market has never seen before."

Food Crowd and VoucherSkout are available in iOS and Android versions and can be downloaded from the app & Google play stores.