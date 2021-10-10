Ruti Gomes: A healthy lifestyle is the need of the hour
It took a global pandemic for humans to realise the value of good health. Fortunately, with people growing more aware and conscious about the state of their physical and mental being, the times are changing. A healthy lifestyle is the need of the hour, and strong voices are advocating for it, like Ruti Gomes.
Based in Sinop, Brazil, Gomes is a student in the field of nutrition. A staunch believer in a balanced lifestyle, she specialises in creating nutrition action plans for students. Even though she is yet to graduate, her thoughts and words have resonated deeply with people who have followed her advice to lead healthier lives.
As a nutritionist, Gomes guides others on the road to well-being. Her methods are neither generic nor inspired by trends, but tried and tested templates that are backed by science and experience. Food is fuel for the body. If the fuel is good and clean, then the machine runs perfectly. But if there are impurities in the fuel, then the machine malfunctions. Nutritionists, in a sense, are engineers working to create the best possible fuel and mechanisms for the machine to work properly. So while cheesy pizza for breakfast is more tempting, the green smoothie is what will help us become more durable and efficient.
Food governs every aspect of our lives. Everything that we consume reacts with our body in a different way. Some foods help in the development of muscles while some help in losing weight. Some are acidic in nature, while some act as a good base. The smells of certain dishes make our mouths water, while some smells give us a headache. Not eating makes us cranky while having too much food makes us feel lazy and bloated. Our emotions, our physical form, our mental capacity are all affected by our dietary choices, which is why it is important to pay attention to our diet.
Through various permutations and combinations, nutritionists create the perfect plan that helps our body and mind work at optimum capacity. In today’s world, where health and immunity are the top priority, this advice is much needed and with nutritionists like Gomes, there’s no excuse to not step up our diet game and make conscious healthy choices for our physical and mental well-being.
-
KT Network
Aruba to focus on enabling data-driven government ...
This year marks the 50th UAE National Day anniversary. The government ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
An expanding job market
BCC Group launches new divisions to cater to growing job... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jeweller, Anil Dobani explains why communication...
Small and medium sized businesses have realised how important social... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds attracts attention at...
Leading global jewellery retailer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live ...
He matched five out of six numbers READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: Holiday for Prophet's birthday announced
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Europe
Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central...
Seven survivors are in hospital, with one in "very serious condition" READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury